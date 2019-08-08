Will Tom Brady's most recent contract with the Patriots be his last?

At 42, Brady just signed a new deal with the team that gives him a pay bump for the 2019 season - but after that, it gets a little murky. Will he keep playing? And if he does, will it be in New England or somewhere else?

The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP is the best quarterback in league history, but his salary hasn't reflected that over the years. It made sense in 2000, when he was an unheralded sixth-round pick, but since then he's consistently gotten paid less than he's worth. It's helped the Patriots build great teams around him, but the contract negotations haven't always been smooth.

Tom E. Curran has covered Brady throughout his Hall of Fame career, and takes a detailed look back at the quarterback's contracts over the last two decades.

Detailed look at Tom Brady's Patriots contracts over his career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston