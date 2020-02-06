Detailed look at three second-round picks Warriors got in 76ers trade

Late Wednesday night, the Warriors traded Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In exchange, Golden State reportedly received three second-round NBA draft picks.

76ers have fortified their bench with two veteran scorers and shooters -- Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III. Three second-rounders (Dallas 2020, Denver 2021, Toronto 2022) sent to Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Let's take a detailed look at each of those selections.

1) 2020, via the Dallas Mavericks

On Feb. 23, 2017, the Mavericks traded former Golden State big man Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick to Philly in exchange for Nerlens Noel.

That first-rounder did not convey and turned into two second-round picks -- one in 2017 and one in 2020.

Based on where the Mavs stand in the current standings, the Warriors can expect this pick to fall in the range of Nos. 48 to 53.

2) 2021, via the Denver Nuggets

In early July 2018, the Nuggets traded Wilson Chandler, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick to Philly for cash.

Denver should be really good again next season, so this selection could end up landing in the mid 50s.

So yes Warriors fans, you can root against the Nuggets next year.

3) 2022, via the Toronto Raptors

On Feb. 6, 2019, the Raptors traded Malachi Richardson, Emir Preldžić and a 2022 second-round pick to Philly for cash.

It's harder to project where this selection will fall, because things can change quickly in the NBA and who knows what the landscape will be two years from now.

But as long as Masai Ujiri is running things in Toronto, the Raptors should be very good. So it's safe to assume the pick will end up in the 50s.

One final note -- on June 25, 2015, the New York Knicks traded a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick to Philly in exchange for Willy Hernangómez. The 76ers still possess that '21 second-rounder, which in theory is quite valuable given the current state of the Knicks.

But unfortunately for the Warriors, they were not able to pry it away from the 76ers.

