The destruction of the Pac-12 and football tradition — is it worth it?

The end of the Pac-12 means the end of the classic Rose Bowl we grew up loving and cherishing. We’re not going to have the Pac-12 champion against the Big Ten champion in the Rose Bowl at 2 p.m. in Pasadena on January 1, unless the College Football Playoff seedings and brackets happen to work out perfectly. Tradition is fading away in college football. Modernity is bringing something new to the landscape as USC moves to the Big Ten with Washington, Oregon and UCLA.

We are saying goodbye to the Pac-12 here at Trojans Wire. We are interested in what our friends at the other departing Pac-12 schools are thinking about all of this. This is not the world our fathers and grandfathers lived in. It’s not the college football environment we grew up with. Is this devastatingly sad or something we should simply embrace in a forward-looking approach to the future? How much of a loss is this for college football?

We talked about these topics and more with UW Huskies Wire editor Roman Tomashoff. Here’s the show:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire