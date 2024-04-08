[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool defender Abel Xavier has been speaking to BBC World Service about Ruben Amorim, who is linked with a move to Anfield.

Amorim is the coach of Sporting Lisbon, where he won the league in 2021 – their first championship for 19 years. Sporting are currently four points clear of Benfica and have reached the a domestic cup final.

Are you surprised he has been linked with clubs like Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona?

“His destiny is to leave Sporting Lisbon. His name is going to be always in one of the top clubs, for sure.

"I know him very well. He is very humble, discreet, and has a very clear mindset. His communication in Portugal is very honest, very open. Sometimes we, as coaches, need to balance the communication between inside and outside, but he speaks freely. He is able to adapt to the circumstances but not change his convictions.”

Is he good at developing players?

“Yes. First of all, the philosophy of Sporting Lisbon comes from the academy and progression to the first team. Ruben is also coordinated with the youth development - he knows exactly what the features of certain players are.

"In recent years, before Ruben, they went more into investments and the club won nothing. With the signing of Ruben, they returned to this identity."