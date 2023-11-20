Destinee Wells on breakout game and being called a magician: I can't reveal my secrets
Lady Vols Karoline Striplin, Jillian Hollingshead and Destinee Wells talk about Tennessee's 100-73 win over Troy.
Lady Vols Karoline Striplin, Jillian Hollingshead and Destinee Wells talk about Tennessee's 100-73 win over Troy.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has delivered great performances on a weekly basis, solidifying his status as one of the top receivers for fantasy.
Geno Smith returned for Seattle's final drive at SoFi Stadium, but their game-winning field goal attempt was off the mark.
The 49ers are hitting their stride ahead of a critical three-game stretch with two games against the Seahawks another against the Eagles.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
Ohio State and Michigan flipped spots and Washington moved past Florida State in the latest AP Top 25.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
The Lions are now 8-2 for the first time since 1962.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
After being benched for two weeks, the Falcons turn back to their 2022 third-round pick.
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Verstappen won comfortably, but it was not a straightforward victory.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
The Eagles waived their 1994 first-round draft pick on Thursday. That is not a typo.