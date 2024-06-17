‘Destined’ – Italy star the latest to hail Barcelona star ahead of Spain clash

Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi has on Monday added his name to the long list of fans of Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal.

The name of wide-man Lamine has of course returned to the forefront of the headlines across all of Europe over the course of recent days.

This comes after the starlet carried his long-time excellence at club level onto the international stage.

Afforded a starting berth on the right flank in Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia, Lamine dazzled, causing Manchester City standout Joško Gvardiol all sorts of issues over the course of the 90 minutes.

Still just 16 years of age, Barcelona’s breakout prodigy, in turn, has since been widely lavished in praise.

Many, in fact, have gone as far as to point to Lamine as the best young player in world football at present.

And, as alluded to above, on Monday, one of the explosive attacker’s upcoming opponents moved to reveal his appreciation for his talents, too.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown between Italy and Spain on Thursday night, Azzurri midfielder Davide Frattesi was asked for his take on Lamine’s emergence.

And the Inter Milan man was not shy in revealing his opinion that:

“Lamine Yamal is a player destined to become world class.”

Conor Laird | GSFN