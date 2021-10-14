Destinations that make sense for former Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger

Former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal after being dismissed from the Wisconsin program earlier this week.

The former four-star recruit is now in search of a new location to play out the final years of his eligibility. It’s likely he’ll be a highly-touted player in the portal, as it isn’t often someone with his talent, proven production and recruiting profile becomes available.

Berger’s transfer portal process has just begun, so there isn’t much out there about schools reaching out or any favorites to land a commitment.

But there are two schools that make a lot of sense. Here are those two programs and why they should already have a leg-up on the competition:

Rutgers

Rutgers was among the favorites to land Berger during his recruitment a few years ago, though Wisconsin obviously won out.

The position would be there for Berger to win if Greg Schiano is able to land him, as Isaih Pacheco is Berger’s level of talent—nor that of those in the Wisconsin running back room.

Rutgers is Berger’s home state school and he already has a relationship with head coach Greg Schiano and his staff. I assume the Scarlet Knights will soon emerge as the favorite to land Berger as a transfer.

Kentucky

Who was Berger’s primary recruiter a few years ago? Former Wisconsin runnning backs coach John Settle.

Where does he now coach? Kentucky.

This fit would make a lot of sense given Settle’s relationship with Berger.

The running back room is a bit more crowded at Kentucky compared to Rutgers with redshirt juniors Christopher Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke. The former Badger running back has years of eligibility left, though, so he could find his way into a starting role once those two backs graduate.

Other schools that recruited Berger two years ago

UCLA

Alabama

Baylor

Florida

LSU

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Ohio State

Oregon

Penn State

Tennessee

