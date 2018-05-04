Destination Dallas, Episode 8: Draft dreams come true

The moment of destiny arrives: Draft Day brings drama and exhilaration for the top prospects of "Destination Dallas." UCLA's Josh Rosen vows to win Super Bowls for the Arizona Cardinals. Florida State's Derwin James is California dreaming after being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers. Oklahoma's Orlando Brown will follow in his father's massive footsteps after his selection by the Baltimore Ravens. And UTEP's Will Hernandez heads to New York with the Giants, determined to honor his family and his Hispanic heritage. Witness the rollercoaster of emotions up close and personal in this series' unforgettable conclusion in the final episode of "Destination Dallas: Drive to the Draft."