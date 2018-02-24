NFL Media and Executive Producer, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers present an exclusive, all-access documentary feature series following 8 elite NFL Draft prospects on their journey to achieving their dream of playing in the NFL. The 8 episode feature series follows the Athletes First agency draft class led by QB Josh Rosen and DB Derwin James for the next 3 months as they train for the opportunity of a lifetime - to hear their name called at the 2018 NFL Draft in ?Destination Dallas: Drive to the NFL Draft?