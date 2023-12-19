Desta's late heroics lifts ECU men past Oklahoma Baptist

Dec. 19—SHAWNEE — East Central junior Robel Desta converted a three-point play with 0.1 showing on the clock and the Tigers stunned Oklahoma Baptist University 84-83 Saturday night inside the Noble Complex in Shawnee.

ECU improved to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the Great American Conference, while Oklahoma Baptist dropped to 5-5 and 2-2.

"It was a resilient win from our guys," said ECU men's Coach Daniel Wheeler. "This is a group of fighters. This group is growing and getting better. Give OBU credit as they gave us everything we could handle and more."

It was an incredible comeback by the Tigers, who trailed 83-76 after two free throws by Terry Coner Jr. with 46 seconds left in the game.

Malik Nash scored inside for the Tigers and after an OBU turnover, Keyon Thomas hit a huge 3-pointer and the Tigers trailed 83-81 with 18 seconds left.

TJ Strong missed two free throws with nine seconds left for Oklahoma Baptist, leaving the door open for the ECU comeback.

And Desta marched right through. He hit the tough layup as time was running out, was fouled, and made the go-ahead free throw. The junior from Houston finished with a career-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. He hit a pair of 3-pointers.

Despite a strong opening start from OBU, establishing a commanding 10-2 lead without missing a field goal, ECU quickly responded. By the halfway mark of the opening frame, the Tigers rallied ahead 20-17, with Desta single-handedly responsible for the first 12 points.

The game remained tightly contested with the Bison managing to tie the contest 26-all with a little over six minutes remaining in the first half. Both teams continuously exchanged advantages and the score tied four more times until OBU held a slim 38-37 heading into halftime.

After the break, the Tigers built a 54-50 lead at the 12:12 mark. However, ECU would see the lead slip away as a seesaw battle unfolded before OBU engineered its largest advantage of the night at 79-70 with two minutes remaining.

ECU ended the game on a 14-4 surge.

Six Tigers notched double-digit points with Keyon Thomas leading at 21 points going 7-of-13 from the field and 3-for-6 from the 3-point line. Godsgift Ezedinma recorded 12 points and four rebounds.

Bryce Woolridge, Malik Nash, and Mohamed Elgohary each collected 10 points in the balanced ECU performance.

Coner Jr. led all scorers with 33 points for the Bison. He connected on 6-of-9 3-point attempts and also had four assists. Trevin Wade followed with 16 points for OBU and Ricky Brown turned in a double-double for the hosts with 14 points and 10 rebounds.