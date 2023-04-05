Destanni Henderson talks about Aliyah Boston as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

The 2023 WNBA draft will be held on Monday. It will be televised on ESPN from 7-9 p.m. EDT and be available on the ESPN app. Many predict that South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston will be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The WNBA held its 22nd annual draft lottery on Nov. 11 to determine the order and the Indiana Fever received the first pick. Former South Carolina player Destanni Henderson was the No. 20 overall selection in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. She was fresh off a national championship with South Carolina, and you guessed it, Aliyah Boston.

Henderson was asked what it is like knowing she could possibly play with Boston again. This is the first time the Fever have had the No. 1 pick in the draft and it seems like fate.

"I felt like it could be possible, but I didn't think it would happen this way." Caught up with former @GamecockWBB Destanni Henderson (@dh3nny) to talk about the @WNBA Draft and @IndianaFever's potential No. 1 pick @aa_boston Catch the full interview tonight on @wachfox at 11! pic.twitter.com/U9ueX8Sruj — amanda (@amanda_1815) April 5, 2023

While nothing is set in stone and the Fever could do a myriad of things with this draft pick, the odds point toward Henderson and Boston playing together once again.

More WNBA!

More college players declare for the 2023 WNBA draft Six-time WNBA All-Star Becky Hammon inducted into basketball Hall of Fame 'The Bird & Taurasi Show' back by popular demand for 2nd season

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire