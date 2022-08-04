Destanni Henderson with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta DreamLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Destanni Henderson (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/03/2022
Destanni Henderson (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/03/2022
Sabrina Ionescu is just the second WNBA player to rack up 500 points, 200 rebounds, and 150 assists in a season.
Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case in Russia are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Although a conviction appears almost certain, given that Russian courts rarely acquit defendants and Griner has acknowledged that there were vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage, judges have considerable latitude on sentencing.
The New York Liberty rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Sparks 64-61 on Wednesday.
Six-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith and PUMA Hoops partner for "Desert Sky," a footwear and...
STORY: Hammon: "The time that she served over there, enough's enough.”In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Becky Hammon, current head coach for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and a six-time league all-star player who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner.Hammon: “...you know, so many players have gone over to Russia, including myself. Russia's been very good to us as athletes. So to see, you know, Britney being detained, like I said, it's upsetting…I just ask the Russian government to do the right thing. It's never too late to do the right thing. And I think at this point, like I said, whether she did or didn't, it's time to send her home."Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, was detained in Moscow when agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage on Feb. 17.Her arrest came days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thrusting Griner into the center of a geopolitical tussle.Hammon played during the off-season for several Russian teams, a common move for WNBA players seeking to supplement incomes that are lower than their male counterparts'.Hammon: "It's hard to imagine, though, that if this was, you know, LeBron James, that he'd still be sitting over there in a jail cell. Maybe he could be. Maybe not. I don't know. But it's hard not to let your mind go there."Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, whom the United States also considers to be wrongfully detained in Russia.A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death.”Moscow has said no deal has yet been done.Griner - who pled guilty to all charges- is expected to return to a Russian court on Thursday for closing arguments in her trial. She faces up to 10 years in prison.Hammon: "There's worry anyways when people are overseas, you know, when you're separated from your family. Now you add in everything that's going on politically. You factor in the war that's going on. It just heightens all the anxieties and all the fears."
Six time WNBA All-Star and Phoenix Mercury Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith has teamed up with PUMA to release her first capsule collection with the brand.
Sabrina Ionescu scores 31 points to lead the Liberty to a win over the Sparks, 102-73.
The Mercury (13-18) have lost back-to-back games to fall a game behind the Dallas Wings (13-16) for sixth in the WNBA standings.
Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points to lead the New York Liberty to a 102-73 rout over the Sparks on Tuesday in New York.
WNBA legend Sue Bird connected with Analis Bailey on Sports Seriously and discussed what she hopes her lasting legacy will be to women's sports. Bird believes a million dollar WNBA deal will happen sooner rather than later.
Alyssa Thomas posted her second triple-double in less than two weeks and the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 87-63 on Tuesday night. Thomas, who recorded the franchise's first triple-double in a win over the Minnesota Lynx on July 22, finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The No. 4 pick overall in the 2014 draft, the 6-foot-2 Thomas is just the fifth WNBA player with multiple triple-doubles and joined Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) and Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) as the only players with more than one this season.
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court on Thursday as her drugs trial grinds towards a finale that could result in a 10-year prison sentence and then a prisoner swap for one of the world's most notorious arms dealers. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.
Ownership in professional sports teams is starting to shift as current and former female athletes invest in the next generation of women's sports.
STORY: “One of them is that the serial numbers of the machines that were used are not stipulated in the expertise” - Griner’s lawyer Marina Blagovolina told Reuters.She added that Griner heard the news about possible prisoner swap with U.S. and that she’s hoping that she could be coming home soon.Griner, a star player in the U.S.-based Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on February 17, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, unleashing a broader confrontation with the West.She pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in court on July 7 but denied she had intentionally broken the law.Russian authorities said the 31-year-old was carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a substance illegal in the country.She was charged with smuggling a large quantity of drugs, an offence that can carry up to 10 years in jail.U.S. officials and a score of athletes have called for the release of Griner - or "BG" as she is known in the basketball community.They say she has been wrongfully detained and should be immediately returned to her family in the United States.Russian authorities say there is no basis to consider Griner's detention illegal and that the case against her is not political.
The Chicago Sky set their sights on a season sweep of Wings on Tuesday night.
Stefanie Dolson (New York Liberty) with an Assist vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/02/2022
"I’m fully healthy, fully ready to go," Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb said.
Kyle Busch compares his contract situation to Dale Earnhardt being in free agency four years after his final championship win.
Paul Goldschmidt smacks two-run single scoring Tommy Edman and Nolan Gorman to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead
Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 rematch with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point.