Destanni Henderson declares for 2022 WNBA Draft after national championship win

The WNBA on Wednesday announced the full list of 108 NCAA athletes who have opted in for the 2022 WNBA Draft. Headlining the new additions are four athletes who competed in the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball championship on Sunday: South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson and UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Evina Westbrook, and Christyn Williams.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players with remaining eligibility were required to opt-in if they wanted to be considered for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Henderson, a 5-foot-7 guard, scored a career high 26 points in Sunday’s national championship game.

In related news, fellow South Carolina senior Victaria Saxton announced on Wednesday that she will be using her fifth year of NCAA eligibility and will return for another season with the Gamecocks.

Other new additions to the college player WNBA draft list include Stanford’s Lexie Hull and Anna Wilson, and NC State’s Raina Perez and Elissa Cunane. The full list of college players who renounced their remaining eligibility — as well as other frequently asked questions about the WNBA draft — can be found here.

