Destanni Henderson with an Assist vs. Washington Mystics
Destanni Henderson (Indiana Fever) with an Assist vs. Washington Mystics, 05/06/2022
Destanni Henderson (Indiana Fever) with an Assist vs. Washington Mystics, 05/06/2022
The Mystics are back in their rhythm -- ready to roll out on the court for their season opener at home Friday! FOX 5’s Erin Como visited the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast D.C. to hang out with the team and talk about the new season!
Six players who suited for the Mystics in their 2019 championship season are back for 2022.
On the heels of being drafted into the WNBA, Ameshya Williams-Holliday has ultimately been waived by the Indiana Fever.
Pinson Valley football prospect TJ Metcalf, cousin of Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf, is making his own name. He has SEC and Big Ten offers.
Andy Behrens has another batch of fantasy waiver wire pickups to help you boost your lineups!
Cody Riley, who announced he is leaving the UCLA basketball program, thanked fans and critics for inspiring him to keep pushing through adversity.
The 33-year-old looked "absolutely gorgeous" during her getaway to The Bahamas.
At a time when Antonio Brown’s popularity among football fans is at an all-time low, he recently said some things that will endear him to one specific portion of the NFL fan base. Appearing on the Cigar Talk podcast, Brown ripped quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The topic came up as the host lamented the fact that [more]
The Patriots have been mostly criticized for their decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears they made at least one wise move over the weekend.
Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood have been accused of “spitting on their home Tour” as the split in golf’s burgeoning civil war continues to widen to unprecedented levels. There may be almost 4,000 miles between Birmingham and Washington DC, but it is fair to say those cities have been united in the fact the Saudi saga has overshadowed both the British Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, this week’s events on the European Tour and PGA Tour.
Despite dealing with injury, Carlos Alcaraz took down his idol Rafael Nadal in the Madrid Open quarterfinals Friday.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green fired back at Chris Russo after saying that America was tired of Green and for him to "shut up and play."
Rickie Fowler recorded ShotLink's longest-recorded bogey or worse during Round 1 of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
The longtime NBA player has shined in his rookie year as a basketball analyst, but his viral takedown of Chris Russo this week on ESPN’s First Take showed what makes him special JJ Redick, right, has blossomed in his post-playing career as an NBA pundit. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images JJ Redick’s emergence as a rising star for ESPN since joining the network as a basketball analyst in October has been one of the more notable stories in US sports media over the past year. The 37-year-old
Don't leave out the favorite Kentucky Derby horse, but here are four horses that should be a part of every superfecta wager.
It’s been a long time coming, but Charles Barkley’s golf swing is no longer the nightmare fuel that it once was.
Nearly every team that needed help at quarterback going into the 2022 NFL draft wound up getting one.
Joel Embiid made his return and the Sixers got a win they desperately needed Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, earning a 99-79 Game 3 victory over the Heat. By Noah Levick
The weather this weekend will make for an interesting betting experience at Churchill Downs. Handicapper Ed DeRosa beaks down his picks for Derby Day.
These pitches have been absolutely devastating in the first month of baseball.