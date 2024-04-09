Dessers confident of Parkhead win

Cyriel Dessers is confident Rangers can beat Celtic at Parkhead when the sides meet post-split.

Although they are yet to beat Celtic this season, Philippe Clement's side came from behind twice at Ibrox to earn a 3-3 draw on Sunday, and Dessers believes they just need a bit more luck in the the final Old Firm derby of the league season.

Rangers currently trail Celtic by one point, but can return to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a win against Dundee on Wednesday.

“We showed on Sunday we can score three goals against a good team and also in the previous two games, obviously we lost them, but I don’t think it was fully deserved," Dessers said.

“We showed we can hurt them and if we’re a little more lucky – like with the first goal – and we can take our moments then we can get a good win there.

“Obviously it is very close, like I said.

“I think we saw that quality-wise we are also very close to each other. But I hope after Wednesday that I can say that we are on top of the league.

“With the result and performance on Sunday, in the second half especially, that will give us a mental boost as well.

“So I hope we are slightly ahead. We will have to be ready from now until the last game, but I think we are.”