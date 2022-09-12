Despite winning Auburn falls in latest NCAA USA TODAY re-rank
Auburn won on Saturday but that was pretty much the only positive for the Tigers who barely beat San Jose State 24-16.
The poor performance caused them to fall nine spots to No. 90 in Paul Myerberg’s reranking of every NCAA football team after Week 2 for the USA TODAY.
The Tigers are now the 11th highest ranked SEC team as several teams fell after suffering losses. The biggest faller was Texas A&M, who fell 19 spots after their stunning upset to App State in College Station.
Auburn will have a chance to vault up the rankings this Saturday when they host Penn State. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 8 in this week’s ranking and enter the game as 3-point favorites over the Tigers.
Here is the ranking of each SEC team:
No. 1 Alabama
No. 2 Georgia
No. 7 Kentucky
No. 10 Arkansas
No. 16 Florida
No. 22 Tennessee
No. 25 Ole Miss
No. 27 Texas A&M
No. 38 Mississippi State
No. 56 LSU
No. 70 Auburn
No. 73 South Carolina
No. 81 Missouri
No. 100 Vanderbilt
