Despite winning Auburn falls in latest NCAA USA TODAY re-rank

Auburn won on Saturday but that was pretty much the only positive for the Tigers who barely beat San Jose State 24-16.

The poor performance caused them to fall nine spots to No. 90 in Paul Myerberg’s reranking of every NCAA football team after Week 2 for the USA TODAY.

The Tigers are now the 11th highest ranked SEC team as several teams fell after suffering losses. The biggest faller was Texas A&M, who fell 19 spots after their stunning upset to App State in College Station.

Auburn will have a chance to vault up the rankings this Saturday when they host Penn State. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 8 in this week’s ranking and enter the game as 3-point favorites over the Tigers.

Here is the ranking of each SEC team:

No. 1 Alabama

No. 2 Georgia

No. 7 Kentucky

No. 10 Arkansas

No. 16 Florida

No. 22 Tennessee

No. 25 Ole Miss

No. 27 Texas A&M

No. 38 Mississippi State

No. 56 LSU

No. 70 Auburn

No. 73 South Carolina

No. 81 Missouri

No. 100 Vanderbilt

