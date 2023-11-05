Despite win at Vanderbilt, Auburn lacks ‘wow factor’ says The Athletic

Following a convincing win over Vanderbilt, the Auburn Tigers are trending upward as far as confidence and their place within the SEC West standings.

Things are going well for Auburn, but what are they lacking? Seth Emerson of The Athletic reveals his idea.

In his weekly SEC football vibes rankings, Emerson placed Auburn in the No. 9 slot, citing that they are missing an exciting feature to their team.

Jarquez Hunter (183 yards, two TDs) is very good. Otherwise, there still isn’t much of a wow factor with this team, but the Tigers are one win away from bowl eligibility, which they should be able to get in two weeks against New Mexico State. This week’s game at Arkansas, meanwhile, is a referendum on who doesn’t want to be in consideration for last place in the final year of the SEC West.

Auburn’s next opponent, Arkansas, ranks at No. 8 this week after pulling off an upset win at Florida on Saturday. The Razorbacks are 3-6 and will need to beat Auburn on Saturday to remain alive for a bowl bid. Georgia has the best vibes this week according to Emerson, and Mississippi State is at the bottom of the list this week.

