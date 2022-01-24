Despite win streak, UF still shut out of USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Another week, another USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll without a single vote for Florida basketball. Despite scoring three wins in a row after a brutal start to their Southeastern Conference schedule, the Gators have bounced back but still have a ways to go before cracking the top 25 again.

The Orange and Blue have gotten it done without star center Colin Castleton, who is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Fortunately, Florida has faced some inferior opponents recently but it is yet to be seen how this team will perform against top-flight teams as it wades deeper into the SEC schedule.

Speaking of superior teams, the SEC currently has four teams in the top 25 in the most recent update, led by the No. 2 Auburn Tigers, who are currently nipping at the heels of the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Kentucky Wildcats come in at No. 13 while the LSU Tigers are ranked No. 18 and the Tennessee Volunteers No. 20. The Alabama Crimson Tide received 53 votes and the Texas A&M Aggies grabbed 12 votes to wrap up conference teams in the latest poll.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 15-2 784 (18) – 2 Auburn 18-1 777 (13) – 3 Arizona 16-1 742 (1) – 4 Baylor 17-2 690 +2 5 Kansas 16-2 667 +2 6 Purdue 15-3 589 -2 7 Duke 15-3 567 -2 8 UCLA 13-2 551 +1 9 Houston 17-2 538 +1 10 Michigan St 15-3 501 +3 11 Wisconsin 15-3 466 -3 12 Villanova 14-5 423 -1 13 Kentucky 15-4 400 -1 14 Texas Tech 15-4 396 +5 15 USC 16-2 333 – 16 Ohio State 12-4 311 +2 17 Providence 16-2 293 +4 18 LSU 15-4 171 -2 19 Connecticut 13-4 165 +6 20 Tennessee 13-5 154 +5 21 Illinois 13-5 139 -4 22 Colorado St 15-1 126 +1 23 Xavier 14-4 107 -3 24 Iowa State 14-5 99 -10 25 Texas 14-5 3 -3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Loyola-Chicago

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1

