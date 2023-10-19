Despite win over Miami, UNC football wasn’t satisfied

With their impressive 41-31 win over Miami on Saturday, North Carolina moved to 6-0 on the season and helped solidify themselves as a ACC title contender. As we sit at the halfway point of the year, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Tar Heels.

But even with the win, the team itself knows they can play better.

Following Saturday’s win, head coach Mack Brown revealed that Sunday’s team meeting was the toughest meeting after a win. He noted that the team was not happy despite winning the game over the Hurricanes at home in impressive fashion.

And the main reason for that is likely due to the penalties.

North Carolina committed 14 penalties for 147 yards, showing some undisciplined football for the first time all season. Outside of that Appalachian State game a few weeks back, this was probably the most undisciplined UNC has looked all season long.

It just hasn’t been their mantra, which is a good thing.

The fact that the Tar Heels weren’t impressed with their performance even in a win is a good thing as well. Now let’s see if they can keep it rolling.

