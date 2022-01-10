Despite win over Iowa State, Sooners still on outside looking in latest USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches’ poll
The Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball team is off to a great start to the 2021-2022 basketball season. They’ve secured three top 15 wins to start the season and have a 12-3 record and are 2-1 in Big 12 play.
Recently, they overcame an 11 point second-half deficit to beat then No. 11 Iowa State by 13 points with strong efforts from Umoja Gibson and Tanner Groves. Porter Moser has put together a nice squad that is beginning to mesh quite well. The depth was on display on Saturday night as Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes provided scoring and playmaking off the bench.
Despite the win, over a previously hot Iowa State team, the Oklahoma Sooners remain on the outside looking in of the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. OU also holds wins over previously ranked Florida and Arkansas.
The Sooners are receiving more and more votes, so it’s only a matter of time before Porter Moser’s crew cracks the top 25.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor (32)
13-0
800
–
2
Gonzaga
12-2
735
+2
3
UCLA
10-1
702
+2
4
Auburn
14-1
615
+5
5
Purdue
13-2
606
–2
6
Arizona
12-1
601
+1
7
13-0
595
+1
8
Duke
12-2
590
-6
9
13-2
558
+1
10
Kansas
12-2
553
–4
11
Houston
14-2
431
+3
12
LSU
14-1
399
+9
13
13-2
391
+10
14
Villanova
11-4
380
+1
15
10-3
312
-3
16
Iowa State
13-2
305
-5
17
Kentucky
12-3
272
-4
18
Seton Hall
11-3
219
+4
19
Texas Tech
11-3
210
+6
20
Providence
14-2
191
-3
21
Xavier
12-2
190
+3
22
12-3
154
-6
23
Tennessee
10-4
131
-5
24
Illinois
11-3
108
+2
25
Alabama
11-4
105
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1