Despite win over Iowa State, Sooners still on outside looking in latest USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches' poll

John Williams
2 min read
The Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball team is off to a great start to the 2021-2022 basketball season. They’ve secured three top 15 wins to start the season and have a 12-3 record and are 2-1 in Big 12 play.

Recently, they overcame an 11 point second-half deficit to beat then No. 11 Iowa State by 13 points with strong efforts from Umoja Gibson and Tanner Groves. Porter Moser has put together a nice squad that is beginning to mesh quite well. The depth was on display on Saturday night as Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes provided scoring and playmaking off the bench.

Despite the win, over a previously hot Iowa State team, the Oklahoma Sooners remain on the outside looking in of the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. OU also holds wins over previously ranked Florida and Arkansas.

The Sooners are receiving more and more votes, so it’s only a matter of time before Porter Moser’s crew cracks the top 25.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Gonzaga

12-2

735

+2

3

UCLA

10-1

702

+2

4

Auburn

14-1

615

+5

5

Purdue

13-2

606

–2

6

Arizona

12-1

601

+1

7

USC

13-0

595

+1

8

Duke

12-2

590

-6

9

Michigan State

13-2

558

+1

10

Kansas

12-2

553

–4

11

Houston

14-2

431

+3

12

LSU

14-1

399

+9

13

Wisconsin

13-2

391

+10

14

Villanova

11-4

380

+1

15

Ohio St

10-3

312

-3

16

Iowa State

13-2

305

-5

17

Kentucky

12-3

272

-4

18

Seton Hall

11-3

219

+4

19

Texas Tech

11-3

210

+6

20

Providence

14-2

191

-3

21

Xavier

12-2

190

+3

22

Texas

12-3

154

-6

23

Tennessee

10-4

131

-5

24

Illinois

11-3

108

+2

25

Alabama

11-4

105

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1

