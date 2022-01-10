Despite win over Iowa State, Sooners still on outside looking in latest USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches’ poll

The Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball team is off to a great start to the 2021-2022 basketball season. They’ve secured three top 15 wins to start the season and have a 12-3 record and are 2-1 in Big 12 play.

Recently, they overcame an 11 point second-half deficit to beat then No. 11 Iowa State by 13 points with strong efforts from Umoja Gibson and Tanner Groves. Porter Moser has put together a nice squad that is beginning to mesh quite well. The depth was on display on Saturday night as Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes provided scoring and playmaking off the bench.

Despite the win, over a previously hot Iowa State team, the Oklahoma Sooners remain on the outside looking in of the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. OU also holds wins over previously ranked Florida and Arkansas.

The Sooners are receiving more and more votes, so it’s only a matter of time before Porter Moser’s crew cracks the top 25.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor (32) 13-0 800 – 2 Gonzaga 12-2 735 +2 3 UCLA 10-1 702 +2 4 Auburn 14-1 615 +5 5 Purdue 13-2 606 –2 6 Arizona 12-1 601 +1 7 USC 13-0 595 +1 8 Duke 12-2 590 -6 9 Michigan State 13-2 558 +1 10 Kansas 12-2 553 –4 11 Houston 14-2 431 +3 12 LSU 14-1 399 +9 13 Wisconsin 13-2 391 +10 14 Villanova 11-4 380 +1 15 Ohio St 10-3 312 -3 16 Iowa State 13-2 305 -5 17 Kentucky 12-3 272 -4 18 Seton Hall 11-3 219 +4 19 Texas Tech 11-3 210 +6 20 Providence 14-2 191 -3 21 Xavier 12-2 190 +3 22 Texas 12-3 154 -6 23 Tennessee 10-4 131 -5 24 Illinois 11-3 108 +2 25 Alabama 11-4 105 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1