Despite win, Georgia still below Clemson in ESPN’s FPI

Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson on Saturday night was nothing short impressive for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

It was maybe the most dominant defensive performance in the history of Georgia football, holding Clemson to just 2 rushing yards and 180 total yards.

Georgia had its own offensive woes, but at the end of the day, it beat Clemson, the second most dominant football program of the last 10 years.

But despite the win, ESPN’s Football Power Index is still favoring the Tigers over the Bulldogs in its rankings.

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward. It is not meant to be a ranking system. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams component.

Georgia checked in at No. 5 before the game, and on Sunday morning after the rankings had been updated, the Dawgs remain in that same spot.

The top-five is as follows: