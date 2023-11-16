Despite unbeaten record, JMU football's request to play in a bowl game denied by NCAA

HARRISONBURG — Despite an unbeaten record and a national ranking, it appears James Madison University's football team won't be allowed to play in a bowl game this year.

NCAA bylaws don't allow a team in its first two years of reclassifying to be bowl eligible. JMU is in its second year of moving up from NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision to Football Bowl Subdivision. The school requested relief from the NCAA on Nov. 6 and was informed Wednesday that the NCAA had denied the request.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the outcome of the NCAA’s review of our request for bowl relief," the school said in a statement released Wednesday. "We’re saddened for our university community and, in particular, we’re devastated for our football program, the coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the opportunity."

The decision has been hotly debated and even got the attention of Jason Miyares, Virginia's attorney general and a JMU graduate. Miyares asked the NCAA to reconsider its decision.

JMU has an outside chance to play in a bowl. That chance hinges on whether or not enough teams meet the 6-6 record requirement to be bowl eligible. There are 41 bowls, meaning a need for 82 teams to fill the slots. According to CBS Sports, following week 11 there are 58 teams bowl eligible, leaving 24 spots open. CBS said that, with two weeks left in the regular season, 22 teams are one win away.

James Madison is 10-0 with two games remaining in its season. The Dukes are ranked 18th in the most recent AP college football poll.

This Saturday, the Dukes host Appalachian State at 2 p.m. The game is sold out. ESPN's College GameDay will air live from the JMU University Quad, the third time the show has been in Harrisonburg.

"As we turn the page, we have an incredible week lined up with College GameDay here and our final home game," the school's statement said. "So we’re focused on maximizing these moments for our university and celebrating our senior class.”

More: Wildfire smoke heavy in Staunton area Wednesday morning

More: Aircraft diverted to Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Weyers Cave

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: NCAA denies unbeaten JMU football's request to play in a bowl game