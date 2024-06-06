Despite two great plays in left from Ethan Smith, Jackalopes fall short to Owlz

Despite two great plays in left from Ethan Smith, Jackalopes fall short to Owlz

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Jackalopes’ struggles continue.

The Lopes – who rank dead last in the Pioneer League in hits, batting average and RBIs – didn’t help those low numbers tonight.

GJ was held scoreless through 5 innings in a 12-7 loss to the first-place Northern Colorado Owlz (11-3). Even when the bats finally got going late – as the Lopes cut a 6-0 deficit to just an 8-7 deficit by the 8th – the bullpen couldn’t stop the bleeding as the Owlz scored 4 runs in the 9th.

The highlights of the day came in the 3rd and 4th innings when Ethan Smith showed off his cannon. The left fielder Smith launched two balls all the way from left to home for put outs at the plate (watch above to see those plays).

But it wasn’t enough as GJ falls to 3-11.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.