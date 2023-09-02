Despite turnovers, Massillon Tigers football rolls on led by Peytton Mitchell, DaOne Owens

MASSILLON — The final score will tell you the Massillon Tigers picked up another dominant win Friday night. However, it was far from perfect.

A 51-10 rout of Mansfield, kept Massillon unbeaten, but Tigers head coach Nate Moore saw things he wants to clean up, especially turnovers.

“We got to take care of the football better,” Moore said.

Massillon's rotating quarterback duo of Jalen Slaughter and DaOne Owens helped the Tigers to another fast start. This time it was a 21-0 first-quarter lead a week after taking a 35-0 lead in a rout of GlenOak.

“We didn’t come out of the locker room at the start of the game and match their intensity,” Mansfield coach Chikoke Bradley said. “Because we didn’t do that, the game got away from us. They beat us up front on both sides of the ball, offensive and defensive line. That’s some of the things we have to clean up.”

After its quick start, Massillon threw three interceptions, two made by Mansfield corner Ja’ontay O’Bryant. He returned one for a score, Mansfield's only touchdown of the night. Still despite the turnovers, the Tigers led 35-10 at the half.

“Don’t like turnovers so we have to take care of the football better,” Moore said.

Massillon’s defense provided the needed pressure on Mansfield quarterback Duke Reese, but struggled to contain him when he was on the move. Reese was Mansfield's leading rusher with 54 yards. He also completed 11 of his 28 passes for 136 yards.

“We got to do a better job containing the quarterback,” Moore said. “That was the biggest thing that allowed them to sustain drives on offense. It was necessary. We have to do a better job.”

That said, Mansfield never scored an offensive touchdown and got shut out in the second half, as the Tigers got a safety and three more TDs over the final two quarters.

The Tigers did what they do best, which was run the football for the entire second half. Owens was the top rusher with 130 yards and two touchdowns to go with his 67 passing yards. Peytton Mitchell, who became Massillon's primary ball carrier, rushed for a season-high 113 yards on 17 carries.

“I just wanted to thank my line,” Mitchell said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

The Tigers remain at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Week 4 when they host the second of their four out-of-state opponents, Elkhart (Ind.), at 7 p.m. Friday

