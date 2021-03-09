Despite trading for Jared Goff, Lions are ‘absolutely not’ out of QB market

It wasn’t long ago that Jared Goff was viewed as the face of the Rams in Los Angeles. He signed a massive extension with the team before the 2019 season, seemingly tying him to the Rams through 2024.

But things changed rather quickly after the season ended and neither Sean McVay nor Les Snead committed to him as their long-term quarterback. The Rams then agreed to trade him to the Detroit Lions, who take on the remaining four years of his contract.

Unfortunately for Goff, his new team isn’t committing to him completely, either. Lions GM Brad Holmes, who was in the Rams’ front office when Goff was drafted, said on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast that the Lions are “absolutely not” out of the market for a quarterback this offseason despite adding Goff.

“No, absolutely not,” Holmes said. “I don’t think when you’re picking this high that you can be out on any position. But obviously quarterback is such an important position. And I just think it’s good drafting business always to be very, very thorough on that quarterback class – regardless of what your situation is. When I was with the Rams, I always said that regardless of what you had at quarterback, and even especially now, it’s the same approach. It is a good crop coming out this year. It’s definitely not a position that will be ignored by us by any means.”

The @Lions traded for Jared Goff but remain in the QB market. New GM Brad Holmes explains on the Huddle and Flow podcast @JimTrotter_NFL @tewarren @ApplePodcasts @spotifypodcasts pic.twitter.com/KVMqvxiE6S — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 9, 2021

That could just be some “GM speak” on the part of Holmes, trying not to tip his hand on the team’s draft plans at No. 7 overall. If they make teams think they’re going to take a quarterback at No. 7, it could drive up the asking price in a potential trade with teams further down in the draft order seeking a quarterback.

But at the same time, Goff’s $15.5 million dead cap hit in 2022 makes it very possible for the Lions to move on from him after next season. If they find Trey Lance, Justin Fields or Zach Wilson sitting in front of them when they go on the clock at No. 7, they might see it as too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Goff could be the future in Detroit, but it may also just be a bridge to a future starter if he doesn’t play well enough in 2021.