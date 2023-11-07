Despite top-10 ranking, Ole Miss knows it's an underdog at 2-time defending champ Georgia

Nov. 6—OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is well aware of the challenge that awaits his team in Athens, Georgia this weekend. But maybe being a bit of an underdog isn't the worst thing in the world.

The No. 10 Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) face two-time defending national champion Georgia (9-0, 6-0) — winners of 26-straight games overall —Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.

Ole Miss has won its last five games since falling at Alabama to start SEC play, the latest a 38-35 thriller over Texas A&M. The Bulldogs are currently favored by 11 points, according to Caesar's Sportsbook.

"It's kind of more like playing with house money. No one expects us to win, we're double-digit underdogs," Kiffin said. " ... Nobody's expecting us to win or probably even play it close. So, just go in there and see what happens."

Kiffin and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart have history together, as both were assistants under Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Smart had a lengthy, successful tenure as Saban's defensive coordinator, while Kiffin was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator for three seasons. Kiffin has previously mentioned the group chat of former Saban assistants and joked Monday Smart hadn't responded lately.

Kiffin was an assistant at USC when the Trojans won 34 games in a row. He understands just how impressive Georgia's current run is.

"I tried to get that going Sunday and this morning. Other people responded. (Smart) did not," Kiffin said with a smile. " ... He's done an unbelievable — I mean obviously it goes without saying — he's done an unbelievable job. ... For them to stay No. 1 that long, to be close to a three-peat, that's really phenomenal at any time, although nowadays, the scholarship limitations, the portal and everything so, again ... the only way that ever happens is a combination of phenomenal players and phenomenal coaching. Otherwise, you would have lost a couple along the way."

Georgia is once again loaded with five-star talent across the board. The Bulldogs are one of four teams that ranks in the top-10 nationally in both scoring offense (39.3, second in SEC) and scoring defense (15.4, first in SEC).

Quarterback Carson Beck is tied for fourth in the SEC with 16 touchdown passes but is without his top receiving weapon, as star tight end Brock Bowers is out following ankle surgery. Four other Bulldogs have at least 300 receiving yards.

Defensively, Georgia allows 182.2 passing yards per game (19th nationally) and 100.3 yards rushing yards per game (15th).

"You better have something creative and be very creative, even within that week's game plan," Kiffin said. "Or, it doesn't work. Talent wins a lot of games. So, you, have to find a way to neutralize that."

Three Ole Miss players SEC weekly earn awards

Ole Miss senior wide receiver Tre Harris was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, senior safety John Saunders Jr. Co-Defensive Player of the Week and sophomore defensive tackle Zxavian Harris Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week. Harris had a career-high 213 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Rebels' 38-35 win over Texas A&M. Saunders had eight tackles and intercepted a pass in the end zone and Harris had seven tackles and blocked a field goal as time expired.

Ole Miss-ULM time announced

The Ole Miss vs. Louisiana-Monroe game on Nov. 18 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.

