Despite Titans missing Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, it'll be hard for Jets to stop Derrick Henry | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano discusses that the Jets young defense will have a tough time trying to stop RB Derrick Henry despite the Titans missing both WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. Vacchiano picks the Titans who are -7.5 favorites.

Recommended Stories