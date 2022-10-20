Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice for a second straight Wednesday due to a thumb injury. He told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to play on Sunday, at Washington.

“It was sore after the game,” Rodgers said of the thumb. “It progressively gets better throughout the week. Similar plan. I’ll go out and practice tomorrow and Friday and take it easy Saturday, and be ready to go Sunday.”

Rodgers was asked whether the thumb was a factor in Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

“It bothered me on a couple throws,” Rodgers said. “I can deal with pain. Pain management has been part of all of our careers. So you just learn to deal with whatever you’ve got going on, and if you can be out there you’re out there.”

Rodgers said that the injury causes grip issues. He said he hopes that, within a couple of weeks, it will be healed.

The bigger question is whether the Green Bay offense will be healed. The Packers are currently 3-3, and they’re embarking on a three-game streak of road games. Next weekend, the visit Buffalo. The Packers visit the Lions next, and then they host the Cowboys to start November.

Despite thumb injury, Aaron Rodgers plans to practice on Thursday and Friday, play on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk