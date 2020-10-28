Despite three turnovers, Russell Wilson is still the favorite to win MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Despite his first loss of the season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and throwing three interceptions, Russell Wilson still remains the favorite for the NFL's MVP this year.

According to NBC Sports official betting partner PointsBet, Wilson is still the best bet for MVP at -110.

Right behind Wilson is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at +400 and last season’s Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes at +450.

Going further down the list is Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at +1200, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray are both at +2000.

The odds get much larger after that, but these quarterbacks could see some votes if their teams continue to play well and land at the No. 1 seed: quarterbacks Jared Goff at +7000, Drew Brees at +15000, and Jimmy Garoppolo at +50000.

Not saying they would win, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Wilson had three interceptions that didn’t seem to hurt him too much in this year’s MVP race. Granted, the veteran did also throw three touchdowns and kept the game close to the very end in overtime.

If the offense continues to let Russ cook, which they will, it is pretty hard to argue that anyone else deserves the MVP trophy but Wilson.

Especially after not getting a single vote last season.