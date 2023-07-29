Despite suspension, Jameson Williams praised as one of the best WRs in NFL

Jameson Williams is entering his second season in the league but has been the subject of some frustration. The talented wide receiver who played a single year at Alabama after transferring in from Ohio State will have to serve a six-week suspension prior to seeing the field in 2023. However, his teammates are praising him as one of the best receivers in the league.

The suspension is due to a violation of the league’s gambling policy. Last season, Williams got a late start to the year while recovering from an ACL tear that occurred in the national championship game.

While at Detroit Lions training camp, Williams’ teammate, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson said that he sees Williams working out and training every day. He knows he’s one of the best receivers in the league and cannot wait for him to have the opportunity to show the nation what he’s capable of after serving his suspension.

The clip was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson on WR Jameson Williams: “He’s one of the best receivers in the game right now. Working out with him every day, Jamo’s ready. Don’t worry about him. He ready.” pic.twitter.com/DtQXIqelGJ — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) July 29, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Williams and other former Alabama players now in the NFL.

More Bama in NFL!

Tua Tagovailoa not worried about other QB's contract talks, focused on earning his own

More Bama in NFL!

Former Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs set to have hybrid-receiving role with Detroit

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire