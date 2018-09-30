Despite struggles, Dak Prescott still moves the merchandise

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t played very well this season. But he continues to be one of the most popular players in the league, as it relates to the number of people buying his jersey.

Via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott’s jersey ranks No. 5 among all players this year, based on sales made by Dick’s Sporting Goods. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appears at No. 7 on that list.

It underscores the value of playing for the Cowboys, a team that continues to have a strong national following despite 23 years and counting without an appearance in the NFC championship game. Prescott’s passing numbers have been less-than-pedestrian this year, with all three games ranging between 160 and 170 yards, and he’s averaging one turnover per game. Despite the urgings of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the team has not maximized Prescott’s running abilities.

Maybe it all begins to change today, as the coaching staff’s nothing-to-see-here attitude transforms into changes aimed at getting more out of what they have. The simple reality may be that they just don’t have enough to move the ball as well as they’d like to, or as well as they need to.