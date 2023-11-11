Despite some struggles, Clemson basketball outlasts UAB behind big night from PJ Hall

PJ Hall scored 27 points as Clemson overcame a late nine-point deficit en route to a 77-76 victory against UAB Friday night in the nightcap of the 2023 Asheville Classic at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

Clemson (2-0) advanced to Sunday’s 3 p.m. championship game against Davidson (2-0), which slipped past Maryland 64-61 in Friday’s first game.

The Tigers used a late 14-0 run, down 67-58 with 7:05 remaining, Clemson went on a 14-0 run for a 72-67 lead, but had to get a three-point play from Hall with 29 seconds remaining and two free throws from Chase Hunter with three seconds left to pull out the victory.

Clemson, which was picked to finish fifth in the ACC in the league’s preseason poll, has played Davidson 21 times and leads the series, 21-6.

PJ Hall continues torrid start

Clemson’s senior big man continued to show why he was a preseason first-team All-ACC selection, scoring a game-high 27 points, one shy of his career high, against UAB.

Hall, of Spartanburg, had made 19-of-33 shots from the floor in the Tigers’ 2-0 start, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range.

The versatile Hall also had a game-high nine rebounds and paced the Tigers in blocks with three and steals with two.

Tigers struggled from free-throw line

Clemson shot a school-record 78 percent from the free-throw line last season, but struggled from the charity stripe against the Blazers.

The Tigers made just 17-of-27 free throws, or 63 percent, but converted when it counted most, making all three of their free throws in the game’s final 29 seconds.

Rebounding also was tough for the Tigers, who lost the battle by 13 against the Blazers.

"It was a bumper-car kind of game," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Late comeback propels Clemson basketball to victory against UAB