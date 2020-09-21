Despite SNF loss, Patriots QB Cam Newton proves he's a dominant force again

Patriots' QB Cam Newton impresses in loss to Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Despite the Patriots Week 2 comeback attempt against the Seahawks coming up a couple of yards short, New England can take solace in one part of the game.

They've got their Tom Brady replacement.

Quarterback Cam Newton dispelled any notions he wouldn't be able to return to the MVP-form that's eluded him since that thrilling 2015 season. With another masterful performance against Seattle, Newton firmly planted himself as not only the New England starter, but as one of the dominant forces in the NFL once again.

Sporting a 94.7 rating, Newton finished the contest throwing three shades shy of 400 with a career-high 397 yards, a touchdown pass, and a couple rushing TD's for good measure. Newton almost helped New England complete a fourth-quarter, double-digit comeback in NBC's primetime Sunday Night Football matchup that more than lived up to the hype.

In addition to a career night through the air, Newton also set a milestone in the running game. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound imposing QB's two rushing touchdowns put him ahead of some NFL greats at the QB position and in sole position of No. 1 for multi-scoring games with eight.

An @NFL record for @CameronNewton.



Newton passes Otto Graham, Jack Kemp, Steve McNair and Steve Young for the most multi-rush touchdown games by a quarterback in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/F49Z890e2p — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2020

Though his final rush resulted in a loss, both in yards and on the scoreboard, pundits like Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd are now "all in" on Newton this season.

"Cam Newton has real structure and I'm all in on it." @ColinCowherd on last night's performance from the Patriots' QB: pic.twitter.com/XLHntePEUR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 21, 2020

On another note, Newton is making himself right at home with his new receiving corps. Brady's favorite target, Julian Edelman, garnered a career-high for receiving yards in a non-playoff game with 179 - all the while catching balls from his good friend's replacement.