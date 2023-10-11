Despite a small stature, Cooper Fogle is huge hitter for Caney Valley football team

Whether it’s staring up at the bar in the pole vault or taking on a football running back that might outweigh him by 70 pounds, Cooper Fogle is simply fearless.

The Caney Valley High School senior approaches his challenges with a can-do attitude that has lifted him to Herculean accomplishments.

The Trojan dynamo already at 97 tackles through six games and is on track for his fourth-straight season with more than 100 tackles — an impressive achievement for any football player, but especially for one listed at 5-foot-8 and lighter than 140 pounds.

“Cooper is small in stature, but he can find the ball like no other kid I’ve ever seen,” said Trojan head coach Stephen Mitchell. “He’s one of the best about having his nose on the ball. He’s a really good one-on-one out-in-space tackler.”

Fogle possesses a fearless streak when it comes to taking down bigger opponents.

“My eyes are on the ball and my eyes are on the hip so they can’t fake me out,” Fogle said about his technique. “So I go down and drive them to the ground.”

He credits determination and leverage as keys for his success, as well as growing up with a bigger, older brother, Brandon, who also played Trojan football.

“Brandon kind of taught me everything I know as far as getting low, having determination … and always looking to do better,” Fogle added.

Fogle also is on the field for every snap — at quarterback on offense and as a kicker on special teams. He’s especially proud of his drop kick for an extra point in a 2022 game against Pawhuska.

“It was a little bit of a mix-up,” he said about the play.

But 2023 hasn’t been an easy season for Fogle and his Trojan teammates. They are 0-6 going into Thursday’s game against unbeaten Woodland.

“The only thing you can do is make sure you have fun,” he said. “We just need some people to have strong determination to go out and play every down.”

He also sees the Trojans’ elevation to District 2A-8 — perhaps the toughest 2A district in the state — as part of the reason for their struggles. But he still is focused on trying his hardest, encouraging his teammates to give their all and “having a good time.”

Due to circumstances, Mitchell has moved Fogle from receiver to leading the offense.

“The first time he started at quarterback he ran for over 150 yards and two rushing touchdowns,” Mitchell said. “Everything he does he’s really good at.”

And, he enjoys the moment he’s in.

Fogle definitely had a good time at last spring’s Class 2A state track meet. He soared to the state pole vault championship at 12 feet, 6 inches, a title he’s anxious to try to defend next spring.

College sports are also in Fogle’s consciousness.

“Right now, I think I’ll be trying to walk on and kick somewhere,” he said.

Regardless of his future horizon, Fogle is grateful for his family.

“They’re support means a lot to me,” he said. “I have good parents who raised my right, to do all the good stuff and right things. My dad was a football coach and he got it in my head to do the right things always. I also have some great-grandparents who support me in everything I do. My family gives me the determination to keep going.”

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Cooper Fogle brings a big load for Caney Valley football team