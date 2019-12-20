Despite shoulder injury, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not listed on team's final injury report

Some NFL teams will list anyone who is slightly banged up during the week as questionable on the injury report, just because it’s the safe way to go. The New England Patriots are notorious for doing it.

The Dallas Cowboys are going the other way with quarterback Dak Prescott. Despite a shoulder injury that has kept him from logging a full practice all week, Prescott wasn’t listed at all on the team’s final injury report.

In other words, Prescott will start on Sunday afternoon in an enormous NFC East game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Perhaps the non-designation on the injury report means that the shoulder issue was much ado about nothing.

Dak Prescott good to go

On Wednesday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Prescott had a throwing shoulder injury and it was “hard for him to function.” That was alarming, to say the least.

Prescott said on Thursday he wasn’t throwing in practice this week, but he was improving and he’d be fine for Sunday. About 24 hours later, he wasn’t even listed on the injury report.

With that, we’ll assume Prescott won’t be significantly impacted for the Cowboys’ biggest game of the season. At least, that seems to be the message the Cowboys sent with their injury report.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was not listed on the team's injury report. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Cowboys-Eagles is a big game

The Cowboys have had a disappointing season that will likely cost Garrett his job, but they can still win the NFC East with a win on Sunday.

Dallas would take the division and clinch a home playoff game if it beats the Eagles. The Cowboys are not out of the playoffs if they lose to Philadelphia, but would need the Eagles to drop a game to the 3-11 Giants in Week 17 to have a chance to win the division. Sunday afternoon will likely serve as the NFC East championship game.

Neither team has been very good this season, but it will be good theater. And Prescott will be at quarterback for Dallas.

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

