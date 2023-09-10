Despite shortcomings, FAMU values opportunity to showcase talent against higher competition

The Florida A&M Rattlers aren't shying away from challenging higher level NCAA Division I programs.

On Saturday, the Rattlers, of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), visited the Football Bowl Subdivision's (FBS) South Florida Bulls in Tampa for a Week 2 crossover game.

FAMU (1-1, 1-0 SWAC) fell to USF (1-1), 38-24. It was the second time in three years that the Rattlers lost to the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium (38-17 in 2021).

Five turnovers to the Bulls' zero was the main culprit in the Rattlers' loss.

"Our goal is to represent FAMU in the games that we play," head coach Willie Simmons (55-24 overall, 34-13 at FAMU) said following Saturday's loss to USF.

"We have a realistic fanbase. They expect us to be competitive in games where we played [Group of 5 conference schools].

"Both years we've come [to USF], we've played well enough to be in the ball game. We definitely embrace the chance to to play a team like South Florida."

FAMU has played at least one FBS (formerly Division I-A) game since 2009. It hadn't beat a FBS squad since the defeating the Miami Hurricanes in 1979 under former FAMU head coach Rudy Hubbard.

In 2022, FAMU, minus 26 players due to NCAA certification issues, fell to the Atlantic Coast Conference's (ACC) North Carolina in a Week 0 game 56-24. The score didn't tell the entire story as the shorthanded Rattlers competed against the Tar Heels before manpower shifted the momentum.

Next season, FAMU is slated to have two FBS opponents, the ACC's Miami and Sun Belt Conference's Troy Trojans.

"Sometimes, it makes a little more difficult when you're playing against a Power 5," Simmons said. "I much rather be in those games where you feel like you have a chance to come out and be competitive."

Next, FAMU will play down in competition to face Division II team West Florida for the home opener at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

But the Rattlers aren't taking UWF Argonauts (2-0), who won the DII national championship in 2019 lightly.

FAMU-UWF will put the Rattlers' second-longest home winning streak (15) in the FCS on the line. FAMU will also officially name the field after alumnus, Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Riley.

"[UWF] isn't a pushover. This is a very quality opponent," Simmons said.

"There's enough motivating factors to get our guys to lock in. It's about being where our feet are. It's the biggest game that we've ever played in our lives because it's the next one.

"I feel confident that this group will be ready to play."

