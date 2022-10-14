Despite shortcomings, Bears’ Justin Fields showed toughness in TNF loss

Despite shortcomings, Justin Fields showed toughness in TNF loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a span of five days, the Bears went from a 2-2 team to a 2-4 team after two agonizing losses.

At the center of it all was second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who continues to show flashes without being able to put together full games.

In Thursday’s loss to the Commanders, Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also added 88 rushing yards, which led all players.

On Friday’s edition of “PFT Live,” NBC Sports’ Mike Florio and Peter King discussed Fields’ latest performance:

What did Justin Fields do well on TNF?

Even though the game didn’t end how Fields and the Bears wanted it to, Florio and King were impressed by the young quarterback’s toughness.

Fields was sacked five times in the loss to Washington, bringing his season total to 23 through six games – tied with the Commanders’ Carson Wentz for the most in the NFL. He was sacked 36 times in 12 games as a rookie.

“He is tough,” Florio said. “No one can say that he’s not a guy that’s willing to take any and all abuse that comes his way. He got banged around all night.”

Fields’ toughness was on full display on the Bears’ only touchdown of the game, when he launched a beautiful 40-yard bomb to Dante Pettis but took a nasty hit.

Despite taking all that punishment, Fields showed some fight on the Bears’ final drive of the game. With just under two minutes remaining and no timeouts, Chicago drove 61 yards down to Washington’s 4-yard line. That’s where it stalled out, though, with two straight incompletions and a narrowly short potential touchdown pass ending the game.

“I respect the fact that he just kept going,” Florio said. “I thought he was going to run in a potential game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, when the Bears got the ball back after the (Washington) missed field goal.”

Florio was especially impressed with Fields’ 39-yard scramble, which gave the Bears a chance to win in the final minute.

“I thought he just tried to get a first down and maybe get out of bounds,” Florio said of the late run. “Then he cuts inside, and I thought ‘Uh oh, the clock’s ticking and they got no timeouts.’ But it doesn’t matter if he makes it all the way to the 10-yard line and gets out of bounds.

“That was spectacular, and that set up this opportunity for the Bears to win the game. The only problem is they couldn’t get into the end zone.”

While the run was electrifying, it was a rare occurrence. The Bears’ offense has leaned away from designed runs for Fields all season – and Florio is puzzled as to why.

“It would’ve been nice to see Justin Fields try to make something happen with his legs,” Florio said. “I didn’t notice a lot of designed runs last night. I saw Richard Sherman tweet about this. Have some designed runs with Justin Fields. It can’t just be ‘Well, just run it when you don’t have anybody open.’

“How much more effective could it be if they drew up some plays where you spring Justin Fields and let him do his thing? Because he is phenomenally talented when it comes to running the football.”

What did Justin Fields do poorly on TNF?

Florio and King were adamant that Fields must be more trustworthy on his deeper throws. There were several instances on the broadcast where he missed an open man.

“Justin Fields has to learn how to take chances on receivers downfield – in semi-tight windows, but clearly open windows in the NFL,” King said.

“Last night he didn’t exactly have a lot of time, but they did show the stat that he holds the ball for 3.35 seconds on average,” Florio said. “That’s the longest that any quarterback in the NFL keeps the ball in his hands before letting it fly.”

The Bears’ execution inside the red zone is another area that has to improve. Chicago was 0-for-3 in the red zone with an interception and two turnovers on downs.

In a five-point loss, that’s an easy fault to point out – but Florio and King were shocked that a pass interference wasn’t called on the Bears’ third-down play in the final minute.

no flag here pic.twitter.com/SyD4He4U3Y — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 14, 2022

“I see one guy mugging the other before the ball gets there, with his arm tied up and pulling him down to the ground before the ball is there,” Florio said. “I know that at certain times in the game the officials stick the flags deeper into their pockets, but come on man. He’s impeding with the guy’s opportunity to catch the ball.

“It’s a shame, as hard as Justin Fields played last night, all the abuse he took physically, to have it come down to that.”

What’s next for Justin Fields and the Bears?

The Bears will have an extra long rest with their next game coming in Week 7 against the New England Patriots in Massachusetts on Monday Night Football (Oct. 24).