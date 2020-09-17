Despite a short Jacob deGrom outing, Mets' unlikely heroes came up clutch in win over Phillies

The odds seemed to be pretty stacked against the Mets on Wednesday night.

After Jacob deGrom lasted just two innings due to a right hamstring spasm and with Zack Wheeler seemingly on cruise control for the Phillies with a 4-0 lead, Wednesday’s game looked like one the Mets would want to try to forget about quickly.

But the Mets refused to go away and chipped away at Wheeler, Michael Wacha gave them four strong innings of relief, and rookie Andres Gimenez delivered one of the biggest hits of the season in the 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

Things started to turn in the Mets’ favor as Wacha stepped into the game out of the bullpen. He allowed a solo home run in the third inning to Jean Segura, who had four hits on the night and continues to be a thorn in the Mets’ side, but he was tremendous over his four innings of long relief, allowing just that one earned run.

It certainly wasn’t the night Wacha envisioned for himself knowing that the two-time reigning Cy Young winner was making the start, but he was able to adapt and step up when called upon.

“With all of our starters, you hope that they go deep into the game, they’re cruising through there and they make a lengthy start,” Wacha said afterwards. “Especially with a deGrom start, you don’t really expect it, but some crazy things happen in this game, so you’re just always ready for sure.”

And while Wacha was the star on the mound for the Mets on Wednesday, J.D. Davis was the star at the dish, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Davis doubled and scored the Mets’ first run in the fourth, and then cut the Phillies’ lead to 4-3 in the sixth, when he launched a Wheeler fastball over the wall in right.

It was Davis’ first career three extra-base-hit game, and it obviously came in a huge game for the playoff-hopeful Mets. After going down on strikes against Wheeler his first time up, Davis made the necessary adjustment to get the job done.

“Just start a little earlier,” Davis said with a laugh. “Obviously Wheeler came out like he always does. He has that extra adrenaline going. I just made an adjustment, just made sure I started a tick earlier and it turned out well and I was on pitches and able to take some pitches that put me in good hitter’s counts.

“I just stayed with my approach and I got that one pitch out over the plate and just barreled that one up for a home run.”

There were plenty of other heroes on the night for the Mets as well, including Miguel Castro getting out of a jam in the eighth with runners on and Edwin Diaz striking out the side in the ninth for his fourth save.

But it was the rookie Gimenez who delivered the go-ahead hit in the top of the ninth, singling to center field off Hector Neris with runners on first and second, scoring pinch-runner Amed Rosario from second base.

It was yet another moment in which the Mets’ young infielder played well beyond his years.

“It was impressive how he made his adjustments pitch to pitch, because he was way out in front of that splitter, swung and missed it, and then just making that quick adjustment right away,” Luis Rojas said after the game. “This kid, the experience, grinding out those at-bats, making the adjustment there at the plate, those are some of the things that he’s shown this season to help us and put us in a position to win ballgames. Whether it’s on defense, whether it’s on the bases, today it was with his bat …

“That was just a clutch at-bat by that young man.”

The Mets took a key game from the Phillies on Wednesday night, and they can come away with a series win if they can get the 'W' on Thursday night.