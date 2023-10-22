Despite scare from UCF, Sooners remain at No. 6 in latest AP Poll

Oklahoma’s scare from UCF was sure to catch the eye of the rest of the nation. Still, considering how the rest of the Associated Press’ top 10 looked on Saturday, it’s hard to hold the two-point win over Oklahoma’s head.

And that’s exactly how things turned out in the latest version of the AP Top 25. Despite their struggles, Oklahoma remained at No. 6 this week in the newest release of the poll.

They were also No. 6 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The entire top six remains unchanged.

Georgia, who was on their bye, remains the No. 1 team in the country. Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines are No. 2 after dismantling in-state rival Michigan State. Ohio State stayed at three after shutting down Penn State at home. Washington, who held off a scare from Arizona State, remains locked in at five.

Behind the Sooners stand the Texas Longhorns, who, despite playing less than impressively against Houston, moved up because of the Nittany Lions’ loss. Oregon and Alabama are eight and nine, while James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions round out the top 10.

UNC was not so fortunate to escape an upset and lost at home to UVA. The Tar Heels fell seven spots. Duke dropped four spots to No. 20 after Florida State pulled away with a 21-point fourth quarter.

The USC Trojans are teetering on the brink of the unranked after dropping six spots to No. 24 following their last-second loss on to Utah.

Iowa dropped out of the Top 25 after taking its second loss and was replaced by No. 25 James Madison. The Dukes are the first Sun Belt team to be ranked this season.

As for the rest of the Big 12? No other teams are ranked, but Kansas State and Oklahoma State are receiving votes.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire