Despite new rules, Arizona's FBS football coaches are old-school in recruiting

The Arizona and Arizona State football programs have something in common coming off Early Signing Day, when recruits and schools celebrate the future: In a new era, they’re both trying to build a program the old-fashioned way.

Jedd Fisch and Kenny Dillingham think that to win in the Big 12, they’re going to need guys who stay for four years to make up the core of their teams.

Yogi Roth, a longtime expert on West Coast football and former Pac-12 Network analyst, thinks it’s a great model to build a winning culture.

“You don’t have to look any further than teams in the College Football Playoff,” Roth said in a recent phone interview. “The majority of them are made up of guys who’ve been there since high school.

“Look at the Pac-12 championship game: Washington and Oregon. Look at the trenches. Among the starters on the offensive lines of those two teams — both finalists for the Joe Moore Award (which goes to the nation’s best offensive line) — there was one transfer.

“Look at the front seven, for both teams. … they’re all guys that have been there.”

Who’s happy in this culture?

It’s harder than ever to attract and keep top talent, however. Transfer rules make every player a free agent at the end of a given season. NIL rules that allow players to get paid create incentive for guys to constantly look for the biggest paycheck.

Bur schools that can figure it out have a clear advantage.

“When I talk to my coaching friends, and we talk about who’s enjoying life, right now? Who’s happy in this culture? I look no further than Tucson,” Roth said.

“That is a team made up, fundamentally, of high school players. Jedd Fisch’s true first recruiting class ... and then they supplemented in the transfer portal. And guys are thriving. There’s something to that.”

UA shocked the college football world with its 9-3 record (7-2 Pac-12) on the way to a No. 14 ranking and berth in the Alamo Bowl where the Wildcats will face No. 12 Oklahoma.

A look inside the portal: Arizona State football transfer portal tracker: Who will stay or go?

Roth thinks similar success can be found in Tempe, once Dillingham has a chance to get it going.

“ASU?” Roth said. “I feel the same way. Allow guys to feel really proud of the school they chose, that they’re trying to change something, build something, grow something.”

And that takes time.

ASU, which finished just 3-9 (2-7) shocked everyone who was paying attention with an improbable win over UCLA that featured offensive formations that stretched the limits of the credulity. If Dillingham can attract talent to match his offensive imagination, the Sun Devils should be competitive in their new conference.

UA and ASU have put together recruiting classes that rank toward the middle of the pack in the Big 12, depending on which recruiting service is doing the rankings. These ratings are little more than a footnote to check back on later, but they give a sense of who attracted the most highly regarded high school players. The real measure of any recruiting class is how the teams look two years after the new guys hit campus.

'More talent. More size. More speed.'

Fisch likes what he has.

“This class really filled a lot of needs for us in terms of depth,” Fisch said, “and being able to really build a program the way we wanted to.”

Dillingham believes his team is better off, too.

“Being here a year allowed us to recruit better prospects,” he said. “More talent. More size. More speed. … We were 3-9, and we still put together a really good class.”

It’s telling that these rival coaches are looking to build in similar, old-school ways. They want talented young guys who grow into stars, which is how the big boys do it.

More from Dillingham on the class: Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham emphasized size, athleticism in new recruiting class

The offensive linemen at Washington and Oregon, Roth said, “came in as high-profile players, and they developed in a high-performance culture, with big-time standards, and they just kept elevating and elevating and elevating.

“They maximized their ability, and I think if you continue to change schools, you’re gonna struggle at maximizing your ability.”

To that point, Roth, who’s involved with the Elite 11 quarterback academy and author of “5-Star QB,” an oral history of some of the most highly recruited signal-callers of the modern era, has a message for the next generation that should be music to the ears of coaches like Fisch and Dillingham: Go into your college career fully committed.

“When you sign, go for it,” Roth said. “Pour into this thing at whatever school. Arizona. Arizona State. ... Wherever. Go for it, then assess at the end of the year.

“But don’t go into it (looking to transfer) like, ‘Oh, I can still text this other coach.’ Or ‘I can have my quarterback coach still stay in contact with these three schools if it doesn’t work.’ You’ll never be the best version of yourself.”

'You always have to adapt'

And that’s really what Fisch and Dillingham want.

“Our job as college coaches is to recruit … and develop high school players,” Fisch said. “And then if you need to fill a need, you go ahead and go fill a need with a portal player. … I would much prefer to train than re-train, and I would much prefer to coach a player that walks into our building that wants to be here as a high school kid that we can develop. And we’ve proven and we’ve shown our commitment to those players … it’s a testament to our staff that people don’t like to leave here. And I think what you’ll see is our team continues to get better because guys don’t leave here.”

Dillingham is behind Fisch when it comes to building a program. Dillingham has been at ASU for only one season; Fisch just ended his third year in Tucson.

But Dillingham knows exactly what he’s looking for.

“Good people that love football, that’s the common characteristic,” he said. “We’re not gonna trick somebody to be here. We’re not gonna go and put on a fullcourt press for somebody that doesn’t wanna be here. We want people who want to be here who are good people.”

He knows the challenges, but he insists on taking an old-school approach.

“The rules change all the time. … You always have to adapt to a game that is changing,” he said. “That’s the challenge of it.”

Those that do it best will have a clear advantage far beyond Early Signing Day.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @SayingMoore.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: National Signing Day: ASU's Dillingham, UA's Fisch grow from within