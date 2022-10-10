Despite rough patch, Auburn Football still has plenty to play for

Times have not been kind to Auburn Football recently.

From blown leads, losses to rivals by multiple touchdowns, and weekly hot season chatter involving the head coach, there is plenty of negativity surrounding the program. It would be easy to assume that the players wearing the orange and blue uniform are just wishing for the season to be over.

The assumption, however, would be wrong.

When asked if there is still something left to play for despite the recent struggles, linebacker Owen Pappoe says that it is his job as captain to make sure that his teammates are still fighting. What motivates him to keep leading? The faithful Auburn supporters.

“You still have got to play hard, not even just for yourself and your future, for Auburn,” Pappoe said after Auburn’s recent loss to Georgia. “There are plenty of people, fans and alumni, who support us. We would be doing them a disservice going out there and not to play up to the level we need to play.”

There is no doubt that Auburn supporters are the driving force behind players motivation to keep playing inspired. But the players know that they have a job to do as well.

“We can still play with pride,” Pappoe said. “There are guys who have aspirations of making it to the next level because the season is not going as planned you just can’t tank it.”

Auburn has six games left against solid competition. However, if the Tigers can manage to go 3-3, they will become bowl eligible for the 10th straight season. The first game of the second half is set to take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Ole Miss. The game can be seen live on ESPN.

