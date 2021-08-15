Despite rough year, Michael Thomas makes NFL Network’s Top 100 again

Few players have had as challenging a year as Michael Thomas, so it’s refreshing to see the New Orleans Saints wide receiver is still well-regarded around the league. Thomas was ranked at No. 72 on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021, as voted on by the players themselves.

A frustrating ankle injury saw his production drop to career-lows in receptions (40) and receiving yards (438), and he failed to score a touchdown for the first time as a pro after hitting pay dirt 32 times in his first four years. Still, his opponents, rivals, and peers across the league saw the effort he put in and rewarded him for it.

Thomas ranked fifth-best among them last time. This big of a drop makes sense considering the plummet in performance, but a return to health should see him reassert himself in 2021.