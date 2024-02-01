Advertisement

Despite Razorbacks’ win at Mizzou, social media still focused on rumors

C. Steve Andrews
It wasn’t exactly all positive vibes coming from social media after Arkansas’ basketball victory Wednesday night. But, at least, the feedback provided less jabs than usual at the struggling program,

Although it was against a winless conference team, the Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) looked much more motivated on the road in the 91-84 win over Missouri (8-13, 0-8 SEC). The win also stopped a three-game losing streak.

Even with the positive outcome of the game, most of the scuttlebutt continuing to surface on social media remained focused on the rumor mill that has been churning around the program, about some off-the-court issues with the team and a few players.

The Razorbacks seemed to have blocked out the noise, which has apparently been affecting the program of late, and jumped to a quick lead that they never relinquished.

Makhi Mitchell celebrated his 24th birthday on the court with a stellar performance for the Hogs, chalking up 19 points and 14 rebounds, for his second consecutive double-double.

Here are some of the posts that appeared on X, following the game:

