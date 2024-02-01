Despite Razorbacks’ win at Mizzou, social media still focused on rumors

It wasn’t exactly all positive vibes coming from social media after Arkansas’ basketball victory Wednesday night. But, at least, the feedback provided less jabs than usual at the struggling program,

Although it was against a winless conference team, the Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) looked much more motivated on the road in the 91-84 win over Missouri (8-13, 0-8 SEC). The win also stopped a three-game losing streak.

Even with the positive outcome of the game, most of the scuttlebutt continuing to surface on social media remained focused on the rumor mill that has been churning around the program, about some off-the-court issues with the team and a few players.

The Razorbacks seemed to have blocked out the noise, which has apparently been affecting the program of late, and jumped to a quick lead that they never relinquished.

Makhi Mitchell celebrated his 24th birthday on the court with a stellar performance for the Hogs, chalking up 19 points and 14 rebounds, for his second consecutive double-double.

Here are some of the posts that appeared on X, following the game:

Victory Road

ROAD WIN 🐗🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/xp9AD2EqdK — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) February 1, 2024

Bir4thday Boy came up big

😤How about the Double-double from the Birthday Boy Mahki Mitchell🎂 🎉!👆🅰️🐗 Final Stats:

19 PTs(8-13 FG); 14 RBs; 2 ASTs#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/e1oJHTVi5Y — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) February 1, 2024

Flexing it

Thankful for Muss

Coach Muss has taught me so much about basketball, he's the Man, thankful he's a razorback — John D. Rosella (@JohnDRosella_IV) February 1, 2024

Focused

Devo and Brazil seem to not be focused about basketball, so honestly, we do better without them — Tony (@GoArkRazorbacks) February 1, 2024

Foot on the neck

At this point I don’t care who the opponent is: it’s nice to see the Hogs with their foot on the neck of a conference opponent. Hopefully they remain focused & can keep it there throughout the remainder of the game!👆🅰️🐗#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball https://t.co/8worYyHqcy — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) February 1, 2024

Just TikTok

I have not watched any of the Basketball game, just TikTok. I just saw the score.. I will continue to just watch TikToks. I’m doing my part… see you after the game “don’t drop that shit” pic.twitter.com/FbJRY3rnhK — District Razorback (@DC_Razorback) February 1, 2024

This is what I expect

This is the type of #Arkansas basketball I expect to see, although the team has shown this type of play in spurts throughout the season. #WPS #Razorbacks — Dr. Antonio M. Daniels (@paideiarebel) February 1, 2024

Supporting Devo

Hooray for Makhi

Ballin' on a birthday pic.twitter.com/FSlWTLi5gJ — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 1, 2024

A little sarcasm?

Arkansas has one of the brightest futures in college basketball. Not to mention the locker room environment being next to none. Another factor was that @Ronmockingbird has been building this team all year. Great job to you Ron. — Art Ariola (@MasterSheefoo) February 1, 2024

Renewed sense

Eric Musselman: “I thought we played great basketball. There was a renewed sense of urgency.” — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) February 1, 2024

The right brand

See now this is the Arkansas brand of basketball I know and love. Stress me the hell out and let the lesser team hang around at the end, but escape with a win. Just like the good ol days. — HogsPlus & Chill (@Hogspluschill) February 1, 2024

Hog humor

“Remember that one time when locker room drama blew up the Arkansas basketball program but Mizzou still ended up being the more garbage team” pic.twitter.com/npoYttnJMT — Blake Deck (@deck_blake) February 1, 2024

Is that an actual word?

Arkansas might be shit. Missouri is shittier. This post is about basketball. — Short Lawyer Person (@ShortLawyer) February 1, 2024

Hell and back

Arkansas basketball has been through pure rumor mill hell this week. And yet they can still beat Missouri. Woo Pig 🐗 — Landen Crouch (@LandenCrouch) February 1, 2024

