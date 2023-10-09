Despite questionable listing, Raiders WR Davante Adams to play vs. Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders listed Davante Adams as questionable with a shoulder injury, but the All-Pro receiver is expected to play on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, his former team, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Adams hurt his shoulder during last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He returned to the game after a brief absence and caught seven passes, but he didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday and was limited on Saturday this week.

Adams is apparently healthy enough to play against his former team in primetime.

The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in March of 2022. Last season, he caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive season. Adams has 33 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season.

His availability sets up a titanic matchup between Adams and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, a two-time All-Pro who is expected to play through a back injury on Monday night.

This will be the Packers’ first — and potentially the last — game against Adams since the trade. Adams turns 31 years old in December. Based on current NFL scheduling, the Packers are only guaranteed to play the Raiders — an AFC West opponent — once every four years.

Adams was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2014 draft. He developed into one of the NFL’s dominant pass-catchers. A breakdown in contract talks, a desire to be closer to family on the West Coast and the uncertain future of Aaron Rodgers all played into Adams’ desire to be traded out of Green Bay.

