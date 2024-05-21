Despite quarterback dysfunction, the Falcons’ offense has the chance to be great

Okay… we know. This is not how anybody saw it going.

Less than two months after the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed, the Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Whatever reasons the Falcons had for signing Cousins and then adding Penix when this means that Penix may have to sit for multiple years, there’s a lot to say about what Atlanta did to the rest of its offense that could make it far more dynamic than it has been in years. And that’s been eclipsed by all the weirdness. In addition to Cousins’ NFL pedigree, and Penix’ explosive potential, there’s the matter of three other offensive skill players selected in the first round by this team — tight end Kyle Pitts in 2021, receiver Drake London in 2022, and running back Bijan Robinson in 2023.

Drake London with a competent quarterback and offensive coordinator could be… something else. pic.twitter.com/p9NNsDRtBk — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 17, 2024

Kyle Pitts with a competent quarterback and offensive coordinator could be… something else. pic.twitter.com/gKtjczm4AK — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 17, 2024

Bijan Robinson with a competent quarterback and offensive coordinator could be… something else. pic.twitter.com/qKaHSJm7JS — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 17, 2024

In addition to all those moves, the Falcons moved on from head coach and offensive shot-caller Arthur Smith, who was hamstrung by his quarterbacks last season, and didn’t seem to understand how to best use his best players anyway. In comes head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, firmly from the Sean McVay tree.

But wait… there’s more! The Falcons also signed former Eagles and Bears receiver Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million guaranteed, and they also added former Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore.

That’s a lot of targets for those footballs — whoever may be throwing them — but again, let’s cast aspersions aside and look at the talent here. Robinson should have a much better sense of how to use his talent, Cousins is a natural fit in Robinson’s offense if Robinson brings the heavy play-action/motion stuff with three-receiver sets, and we’ll see in the preseason how Penix fits in after playing in Ryan Grubb’s NFL-conversant offense.

The Falcons’ passing game could be one of those great marriages that just started off with a really weird first date.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire