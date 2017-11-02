Despite A's picking up Lowrie's option, Barreto's time draws near

The A's will start 2018 with Jed Lowrie as their second baseman. But, don't forget about Franklin Barreto...

The A's followed through with exercising their $6 million club option Thursday on Jed Lowrie, ensuring the veteran returns as their second baseman to begin 2018.

However, you can't really discuss Lowrie's situation without addressing that of a much younger middle infielder.

Lowrie's return means Franklin Barreto, Oakland's top prospect, will begin next season at Triple-A Nashville. That's probably in the best interests of Barreto, who will turn just 22 in February and could use a bit more seasoning.

But given the youthful direction this team has taken, it only makes sense that Barreto joins the A's other young foundation pieces sooner rather than later in the majors. And it'll be interesting to see how the team handles both Lowrie and Barreto in 2018. Their futures are intertwined.

Though Barreto has received equal time at shortstop and second base in the minors, the view from those around the game is that he's best suited for second. That remains Lowrie's territory, and after a healthy 2017 season in which he hit .277 with 14 homers, 69 RBI and set an Oakland record with 49 doubles, it's easy to see why the A's wanted the 33-year-old switch hitter back.

In a lineup that features many similar-style hitters - lots of homers, lots of strikeouts - Lowrie stands out as a veteran who knows how to handle the bat and deliver whatever the situation calls for. With better health than in past seasons, he also showed better range defensively.

And there's a role for him in this young clubhouse. A particular snapshot stands out from late July: Lowrie and rookie third baseman Matt Chapman standing in the hallway of the visitors' clubhouse at AT&T Park, mimicking batting stances and talking hitting.

This all sets up as a delicate situation for the A's, who fully recognize Barreto's talent but don't want to just hand him a big league starting spot, particularly if it means unseating a respected veteran. Billy Beane, the A's top baseball executive, addressed the topic in early October.