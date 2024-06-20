Despite pay cut, B/R calls Von Miller contract with Bills among worst in NFL

Von Miller took a pay cut with the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. Miller’s base salary dropped from $17.2 million ($10.71M guaranteed) down to $1.5M for the 2024 season.

Even so, Bleacher Report put Von Miller’s deal with the Bills down as one of the worst currently in the NFL.

B/R named the 34-year-old’s contract as the fifth-worst in the league overall. While acknowledging the pay cut Miller took, B/R still is doing what many think could happen in 2024: Assuming Miller will be a second-stringer.

Miller will have every chance to change that this season. However, after a sackless year in 2023 while Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa took positive steps? Miller has some proving to do even with his Hall of Fame resume.

Here’s how B/R breaks down Miller’s contract:

Von Miller is entering a defining year. A torn right ACL ended his 2022 campaign, and the former All-Pro edge-rusher was a non-factor last season. He logged 258 snaps in 11 games, failing to record a sack and notching only three tackles. Miller accepted a pay cut earlier in the offseason to stick with the Buffalo Bills, but their financial commitment is considerable. He holds a $15.2 million cap number in 2024 with a contract that—while something will surely change before then—runs through 2027. Right now, Buffalo faces $6.4 million in dead money if Miller ends up being a post-June 1 cut in 2025 or 2026. (There’s no chance the Bills accept the $15.4 million penalty of a typical release in 2025.) Factor in that Miller will presumably be a second-stringer in 2024, and this is probably his final year in Buffalo.

