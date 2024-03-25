Despite outcome, Kentucky's Thiero excited to play back in Pittsburgh

Kentucky Wildcats Adou Thiero (3) drives to the basket in the second half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on March 21, 2024.

PITTSBURGH — A birth in the NCAA Tournament can be one of the highlights of a student athlete’s collegiate career if their respective team can find its way into the field of 68.

But for some programs with national title aspirations such as the Kentucky Wildcats, the highlight of their time at the NCAA tournament may not be marked by their team making the NCAA Tournament’s first round, rather it is how deep of a run they make on the biggest stage of college basketball.

However, that can’t be said for former Quaker Valley guard and current Kentucky sophomore Adou Thiero as Thursday night was a special night in his young collegiate career as he returned to the Steel City Thursday night to play in front of dozens of friends and family members as the No. 3 seeded Wildcats fell to No. 14 seeded Oakland 80-76.

After spending nearly the first three years of his life in Mali with his grandmother while his parents began to create opportunities for his family, Thiero called the Emsworth suburb of Pittsburgh home for the next 15 years before announcing his commitment to play in Kentucky in the Spring of 2022.

Thursday night marked the first time that Theiro has played basketball in the state of Pennsylvania since the 2022 season and the sophomore guard was excited to play in front of his hometown crowd for the first time in two years.

“I’m super excited to play at home,” Thiero said Wednesday before Kentucky’s first round matchup against Oakland. “I have people that are texting me who haven't seen me play since I was a little kid telling me that they're coming to the game. I am just super to be happy to be home and be able to play here.”

Kentucky Wildcats Adou Thiero (3) dunks the ball in the first half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on March 21, 2024.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice for the Wildcats, Kentucky head coach and Moon Township native John Calipari who also made his return to the city of Pittsburgh, spoke about the city of Pittsburgh. Even though the Western Pa. native has not made many trips back to the city during his 32-year career as a head coach in college basketball, he always finds a way back to his roots and stays connected in the city he grew up in years later.

The same can be said for Thiero as he still has strong ties with the city. Even with the rigors of a college basketball schedule and playing at one of the top blue-blood schools in the country, the sophomore still finds time to stay connected with his community and alma mater.

“Adou has always been terrific in staying connected with the community and the program,” Quaker Valley head boys' basketball coach and athletic director Mike Mastronni said. “He has spent two years in Kentucky and he has attended both of our annual Christmas practices that we invite our alumni players to. He played Louisville the night before, got in late and made sure that he came to practice just to stay connected. You would never know how he carried himself, he is playing for Kentucky basketball and has always been very mature.”

The connection of the roots of the city of Pittsburgh between both Calipari and Thiero should not come as a surprise with both hailing from neighboring towns in the suburbs of Pittsburgh.

But the connection between the coach and player runs much deeper than that as even before Thiero committed to the University of Kentucky back in 2022, Calipari already had a strong connection with the sophomore guard.

Back when the Kentucky bench boss was the head coach at Memphis, Thiero’s Father, Almamy played under the tutelage of Calipari and the pair remained connected with one another after Almamy graduated from the Tigers program and kept a close eye on his son as he entered his high school years.

That long-lasting connection between the Thiero family and Calipari made Thursday night’s first-round game at PPG Paints Arena more special for all of the parties involved.

Even with the family's previous connections with Calipari, Thiero's rise to the top of Kentucky's rotation did not just come from the connection but due to the growth and development through his high school career.

During his high school career, Thiero was an undersized guard who stood at just 5-foot-8 in his freshman season. But even at that size, Mastronni knew that Thiero had the great intangibles to succeed at a high level.

“I have told people for years that before he was the player that he is today, as a freshman, he carried all of these intangibles even as a small guy he was always competitive, confident and aggressive,” Mastronni said. “Those are skillsets that sometime takes year’s to develop at the high school level, but he had those at such a very young age and that obviously enabled him to play earlier. The thing that he had and he wouldn’t be playing at Kentucky if he wasn’t in a small percentage of skillset guys that can play at Kentucky, the other side of it is how he just understood the game at such a young age. His feel for the game, his understanding of situations as a young guy, that just continued to develop and as he got older he just continued to develop it.”

Kentucky Wildcats Adou Thiero (3) gets his layup blocked by Oakland Golden Grizzlies DQ Cole (10) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on March 21, 2024.

While most high school athletes start leveling out after their sophomore years that wasn’t the case for the former Quaker guard who has grown over a foot taller over the past six years.

Before committing for Kentucky, with his late growth spurt, Mastronni, Thiero’s high school head coach, had Thiero play in all five rotation spots in the four years of his high school career so the Quakers could take advantage of his size.

By getting a feel for the different rotation spots in high school, Thiero hit the ground running in his freshman year at the University of Kentucky, and with his size, he played a role in the front court as he came off the bench during the 2022-23 campaign. In his freshman season in Lexington, Theiro appeared in 20 contests averaging nine minutes and just above two points per game.

In his second season with the program and growing yet another two inches, Thiero made a considerable jump in his play from his first year to his second year and began the year cracking the starting rotation for the first time in his collegiate career.

Even while missing around three The guard reached double figures in five contests throughout the season starting in 19 of the 24 games that he appeared in while averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

With Thiero in a more solidified role this season, he looks to continue to build on his skillset that he has crafted while also rounding out his game in the front court and playing more with his size.

“I have found different ways to score the basketball and that has really helped to evolve my game as a whole,” Thiero said. “I also want to be able to grow into my body more and that is how I can continue to take my game to the next level.”

Even though Kentucky’s season came to an end Thursday night, Thiero still has has a bright future with the Wildcats after his stepping-stone sophomore season.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Despite outcome, Kentucky's Thiero excited to play back in Pittsburgh