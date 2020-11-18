Despite optimism on Julian Edelman, Patriots WR isn’t present at practice

Both Cam Newton and Bill Belichick have expressed positivity about receiver Julian Edelman’s recovery from a knee procedure he underwent roughly three weeks ago. The surgery landed him on injured reserve.

But he was not at practice on Wednesday in preparation for Week 11, according to reporters on the scene. It would have been the soonest he could return from injured reserve, per NFL rules. He can return to practice at any point, and he will have 21 days to return to the active roster after making that return.

Offensive lineman Justin Herron, meanwhile, is doing just that. He made his return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He has 21 days for the Patriots to promote him to the active roster.

Practice squad tight end Jake Burt returned to practice from IR. Practice squad receivers Isaiah Zuber and Mason Kinsey were not present at practice. Defensive tackle Nick Thurman was present despite the team cutting him from the 53-man roster last week, which means he’s likely on the practice squad.

New England kicks off against the Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday.