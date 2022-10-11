Despite open transfer portal window, current Buffs players staying put

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their first game with interim head coach Mike Sanford this weekend.

After firing Karl Dorrell following an 0-5 start, Sanford was named the interim coach as Rick George and the Buffs begin their search for a new head coach.

Despite the coaching change in Boulder, the roster has surprisingly stayed intact, something that hasn’t been the case for other programs that fired their head coaches.

Sanford knew they had to discuss some things with the players, and the Buffs’ current head coach did just that after receiving the interim tag (h/t Brian Howell of Buff Zone).

“We got ahead of that (with CU’s players). We talked about it, we spoke specifically about where you particularly stand and I was very candid, they were very candid, and I felt really good about just the entire team’s willingness and desire to stay here.”

That is good news for the Buffs going forward, especially with Sanford being a rumored potential candidate for the full-time job.

Many programs see their rosters change when a head coach is fired, but for the Buffs, that hasn’t been the case thus far.

